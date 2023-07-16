Strs Ohio Has $12.40 Million Stock Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.35% of Fluence Energy worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fluence Energy by 394.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 409,960 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

FLNC opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 2.57. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $698.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.51 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

