Strs Ohio Raises Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 411.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,004,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808,142 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

