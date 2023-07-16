Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $15,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 383.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

