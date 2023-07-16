Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Trimble by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,760,000 after buying an additional 1,303,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,597,000 after buying an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

