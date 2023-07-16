Simplex Trading LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17,668.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,152,000.

VTI opened at $223.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $224.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.38 and a 200-day moving average of $205.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

