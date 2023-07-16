PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $43,148,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 41.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 926,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,742,000 after acquiring an additional 271,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 597.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 342.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 257,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 199,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $5,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,424,640.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,912 shares of company stock valued at $44,348,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $144.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.94 and a 1-year high of $146.02.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.92.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

