Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Moderna were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,112,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,717,881.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,112,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,717,881.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,005 shares of company stock worth $53,103,075 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $121.35 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.74 and its 200-day moving average is $148.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

