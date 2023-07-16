Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $375.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $496.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

