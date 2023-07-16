Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $258.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.47. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $263.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.46.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

