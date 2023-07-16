Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 135 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in CBRE Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,952,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,755,000 after buying an additional 856,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,333,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,481,000 after acquiring an additional 64,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

