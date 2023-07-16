Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.8 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $229.87 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $191.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.10.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,587,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

