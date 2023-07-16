Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 73.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $116.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.