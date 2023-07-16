Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $92,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $157.54 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.83 and a 1-year high of $162.69. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

