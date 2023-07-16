Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $31.10 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $243.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $244.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

