Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,913,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,857 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $94,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cognex by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Cognex by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $58.12.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

