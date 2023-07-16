Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 748,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $101,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.80.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $149.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.32 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $153.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.