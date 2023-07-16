Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,139 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $97,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,008,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

AMP opened at $339.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.43 and a 1-year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

