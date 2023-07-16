Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $101,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 30.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

PDD Trading Down 1.8 %

PDD opened at $79.49 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.