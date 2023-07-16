Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 190,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $95,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after buying an additional 12,474,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $305,412,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,947,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,131,000 after buying an additional 63,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,002,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,698,000 after acquiring an additional 226,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CM. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

