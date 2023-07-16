WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $102,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.