EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $866,000 Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,908 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

UNVR opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

