EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 3,606 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,160.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

