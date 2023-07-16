EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in RH were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,771,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RH by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,157,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,953,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.87.

Insider Activity

RH Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $376.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.25 and its 200 day moving average is $280.70. RH has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $380.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

