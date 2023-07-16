Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,468,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $170.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $172.24. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

