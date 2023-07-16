EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,806 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Foot Locker by 184.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

