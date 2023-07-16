EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $587,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,548 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Target by 5.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 57,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 463.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Target by 63.0% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 3,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $130.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

