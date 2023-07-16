EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $6,123,355.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,372.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $3,216,484.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,200.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $6,123,355.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,372.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,488 shares of company stock worth $11,951,731 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

