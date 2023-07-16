Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $74.13

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.13 and traded as low as $73.84. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $74.29, with a volume of 12,474,978 shares trading hands.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,675.9% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 131,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32,593 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 71,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

