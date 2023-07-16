Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.03. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 6,143 shares changing hands.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.