Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.42

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.42 and traded as low as $14.10. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 637 shares.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 20.59%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Pathfinder Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In related news, CFO Walter Rusnak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,892.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,697 shares of company stock worth $112,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.