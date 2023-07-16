HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.15. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

HealthWarehouse.com Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

