EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.56. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

