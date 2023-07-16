EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 45,629 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,629 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SunPower from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

