EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,919 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $133.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.10. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $133.24.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

