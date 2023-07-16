Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.08

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $5.66. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 150,371 shares trading hands.
Predictive Oncology Stock Down 10.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,800.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.
