Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.08

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $5.66. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 150,371 shares trading hands.

Predictive Oncology Stock Down 10.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,800.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

About Predictive Oncology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

