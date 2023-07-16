ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.13

Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $2.02. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 6,673 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

