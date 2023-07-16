EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $19.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.80. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATSG. Truist Financial cut their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

In other news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $90,051 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

