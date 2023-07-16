The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.07

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $9.84. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 18,021 shares.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

