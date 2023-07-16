The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.07

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $9.84. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 18,021 shares.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.