BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.79

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.74. BAB shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 435 shares traded.
BAB Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.07.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.11%.
BAB Announces Dividend
About BAB
BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.
