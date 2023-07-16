BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.79

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.74. BAB shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 435 shares traded.

BAB Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.07.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.11%.

BAB Announces Dividend

About BAB

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 5.34%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.68%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

