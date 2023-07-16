AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AppHarvest Price Performance
Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.
