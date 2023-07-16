American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 611.5% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of American Rebel in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Rebel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in American Rebel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Trading Down 17.6 %

American Rebel stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

Further Reading

