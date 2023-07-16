Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Apollomics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of APLM stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Apollomics has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92.

Institutional Trading of Apollomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Apollomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Apollomics

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollomics in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to address unmet medical needs in California, Hangzhou, Shanghai, China, and Australia. It develops APL-101 (Vebreltinib), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors; APL-102 is an oral active, small molecule multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor for liver cancer, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate to treat cancers within the brain.

