Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Up 51.5% in June

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the June 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $152,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

