Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.17

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.17 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.29 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,227,872 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Seeing Machines Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The company has a market cap of £224.64 million, a P/E ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.17.
Insider Transactions at Seeing Machines
Seeing Machines Company Profile
Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seeing Machines
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.