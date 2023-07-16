Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.17

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.17 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.29 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,227,872 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The company has a market cap of £224.64 million, a P/E ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.17.

In related news, insider Kate Hill purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,297.57). In other news, insider Michael Brown purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £150,000 ($192,975.69). Also, insider Kate Hill purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,297.57). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,365,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,135,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

