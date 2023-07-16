Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Expands By 120.7%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the June 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

AOUT stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $117.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.34. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.