Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.56

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.56 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 128.50 ($1.65). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 131.25 ($1.69), with a volume of 32,672 shares traded.

Redcentric Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.09 million, a PE ratio of 2,625.00 and a beta of 0.09.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

