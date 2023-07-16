Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.02

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.82 ($0.04). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 656,816 shares.

Omega Diagnostics Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.01. The company has a market cap of £6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 3.84.

Get Omega Diagnostics Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omega Diagnostics Group news, insider Christopher Paul Lea bought 69,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,084.94 ($2,682.28). 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omega Diagnostics Group

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company is also involved in the research, development, and production of kits, as well as engaged in detection of immune reactions to food under the Foodprint name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.