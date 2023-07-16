Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Decreases By 42.9%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,700 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 766,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Public Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

American Public Education Stock Up 1.7 %

American Public Education stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.40 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.