Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.90

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.90 and traded as low as $9.33. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 1,330 shares traded.

Tiger Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

Tiger Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.87%.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

