Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the June 15th total of 68,900 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Amesite Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Institutional Trading of Amesite

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amesite by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amesite by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

